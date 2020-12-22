Readers offer ideas for more mindful celebrations

Dear Readers: The letter from No More Balloons caused quite a reaction, with many of you offering suggestions for other ways of celebrating. Here is a sampling:

Dear Annie: Bubbles are the answer instead of balloons. There are bubble machines, and there are large hoops to make your own.

Dish soap is best if you are making your own. Bubbles are beautiful and iridescent.

— Bubble Lover

Dear Annie: In The Villages, Florida, we have thousands of golf carts. When someone has a birthday, we make a parade caravan. People decorate their carts with party regalia and then take their turn in line to drive past the hospital, senior center or the home of the special person. Usually, the person is sitting outside so we can see each other.

No balloons in sight, but lots of funny gifts are left at a “gift corral” at the recipient’s driveway. My dad and I are poets, and we like writing a special poem for the occasion. But some paraders sing a favorite song. Lots of veterans are here who love to hear our national anthem, and everyone in the caravan joins in.