Readers offer their best kitchen tips

Once again, my readers come through with great kitchen tips to save time and money.
FROZEN BACON STOCKPILE. I have discovered what I think is the most effective way to fry up a lot of bacon for freezing. In a jelly roll pan covered with foil, I lay out the bacon strips in a single layer. I place the pan in a preheated, 450 degree F oven and cook, checking after 10 or 15 minutes. Sometimes I’ll turn the strips over.
Once cooked, I drain on paper towels until cooled. I separate enough for a morning breakfast, dividing the batch into freezer bags, and then toss them in the freezer.
— Dick
SQUEEZE THE PANCAKE BATTER. Save empty ketchup bottles, thoroughly clean them, and allow them to dry. The next time you make pancakes, put the batter in the bottle and squeeze it out into the pan.
— CR
LIFE BEYOND PICKLES. I save the liquid from jars of pickles, olives and artichokes. These liquids are great for pickling or marinating other veggies.
I also toss them into homemade salad dressings or into mayo-based salads like potato, macaroni or pasta recipes. The only thing to remember is to be careful about mixing these liquids in the same recipe. Sweet pickle juice and kosher dill pickle juice really don’t mix well.
— Luann
GOOD TO THE LAST DROP. Don’t dump the leftover wine. Even a little will add flavor to a dish, sauce or salad dressing. Adding a little wine to sauteed veggies or poached fish adds huge flavor.
— Cathy
MEATY CUPCAKE LINERS. I use flattened, large paper cupcake liners between hamburger patties when freezing. No cutting waxed paper, and no corners sticking out.
— Sharon
PLASTIC CUTS PERFECTLY. When I bake brownies, I cut them with a plastic knife when they are still warm. The brownies won’t stick to the plastic knife or roll up when cut, but you have to cut them while they are warm.
— Sally
FROZEN STORAGE FOR BAGS. After wrapping meat tightly in plastic wrap and then in foil, I write the contents on a piece of paper and place the meat and note inside a zip-type freezer bag. When I remove the item from the freezer, I store the empty bags in the freezer. I have no need to continually buy expensive freezer bags, and I always know where to find one.
— Lucy
FRESH-FROZEN STRAWBERRIES. When I have too many strawberries to eat, I hull, wash and spread them out on a jelly-roll pan. When they’re completely dry, I freeze them on the pan. Once frozen, I put them in a zip-type freezer bag and store in the freezer. I use these for making smoothies or for toppings on ice cream.
— Gretchen
COOKING OIL SPOUT. When I open a new bottle of cooking oil, I take a sharp knife and cut a small triangle out of the foil safety seal. Then I poke a tiny air hole on the other side of the opening. This works great, and I don’t worry about pouring too much oil.
— Norma
FRENCH-VANILLA TOAST. One morning, I wanted French toast but didn’t want to get out all of the ingredients. I noticed my French Vanilla coffee creamer and decided to mix that with my egg. Voila! Great French toast with little bother.
— Jean
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
