Readers offer their best kitchen tips

Once again, my readers come through with great kitchen tips to save time and money.

FROZEN BACON STOCKPILE. I have discovered what I think is the most effective way to fry up a lot of bacon for freezing. In a jelly roll pan covered with foil, I lay out the bacon strips in a single layer. I place the pan in a preheated, 450 degree F oven and cook, checking after 10 or 15 minutes. Sometimes I’ll turn the strips over.

Once cooked, I drain on paper towels until cooled. I separate enough for a morning breakfast, dividing the batch into freezer bags, and then toss them in the freezer.

— Dick

SQUEEZE THE PANCAKE BATTER. Save empty ketchup bottles, thoroughly clean them, and allow them to dry. The next time you make pancakes, put the batter in the bottle and squeeze it out into the pan.

— CR

LIFE BEYOND PICKLES. I save the liquid from jars of pickles, olives and artichokes. These liquids are great for pickling or marinating other veggies.