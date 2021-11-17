Readers offer their thoughts on neglected spouses

Dear Annie: Unfortunately, her husband ignores the therapist option. This could be a chemical/libido problem. I’d say a doctor’s visit is needed for him. A hormone checkup may help!

— Reader in Italy

Dear Annie: I empathize with the woman who is in a platonic relationship with her husband. I had a similar experience and relate to her need for closeness.

I struggled for seven-plus years with a husband who refused to discuss what was wrong. He pretended to be impotent. I discovered him in the kitchen during the night watching porn and masturbating. Still, he refused to discuss what was wrong except that it was “me.” He refused counseling.

We are divorced, and I am happier. My advice to “Neglected” is to let him go.

— Speaking from Experience

Dear Annie: “Neglected Spouse” should consider that her husband is probably gay. I was married for 20 years to a man who pretended at first. He was a great actor. But eventually, he became emotionally abusive, saying it was my fault he didn’t want to have sex with me.