Readers offer thoughts on physical, mental health

Dear Annie: As I was reading the letter from “Burnt Out,” the woman whose husband was chronically ill at moments of pressure, I wanted to say that the advice you gave about how this could be a mind/body issue sounds spot on to me, based on my personal experience.

The book you recommended, “The Mindbody Prescription” by Dr. John Sarno, has been very helpful in my own recovery from pain issues. I would also suggest “The Meaning of Truth” by Nicole Sachs. This book has allowed me to put Sarno’s findings to practical use.

The information in these books has given me a new lease on life, with less pain every day. Kudos for suggesting and bringing awareness to the mind/body connection.

— Grateful for Mind/Body Writings

Dear Grateful: Thank you for telling us of your experience. Here are two more letters that offer different perspectives:

Dear Annie: In reply to “Burnt Out,” it sounds like he is suffering from anxiety. I say this because I was diagnosed with anxiety 15 years ago after several years of trips to the emergency room with symptoms of everything from heart attacks and strokes to blocked bowels, bone pains, muscle pain, pneumonia and other ailments.