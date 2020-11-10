Readers offer tips for connecting with grandkids

Her granddaughter might forget what her grandma says, but she will never forget what she does, especially the special care packages.

I’m a happier grandma now, and my granddaughter loves me.

— Happier Grandma

Dear Happier Grandma: These are fantastic ideas for getting around an otherwise-sticky situation. Thanks for writing.

Dear Annie: During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has proven very difficult for my daughter, who is a freshman in college, to meet new friends. All of her classes are online; she lives at home; and most of her friends went out of state to college.

Our county has some of the strictest quarantine rules in the country, which limits her options. I’m worried about her mental health. This time in a young person’s life is difficult in the best of circumstances.

Do you have any ideas for young people to connect with others during this unprecedented time?

— Concerned Mom