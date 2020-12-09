Readers ready to ‘Ask Me Anything’

— Lorena

Dear Lorena: The mushrooms are a good sign that your soil is alive and well. Really, there is very little you can or should do about them.

Mushrooms are just the fruit of something decomposing under your lawn. Mushrooms move nutrients from underground up to the surface. Most mushrooms are good for your yard, degrading waste products and returning them to the soil. The mushrooms will disappear once their job is done.

As for the aphids, I’d look to nature for the most effective solution: ladybugs! You can buy live ladybugs at any garden center (or online with guaranteed live delivery) during the growing season in your area. Place the ladybugs in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes before releasing them in the garden. This will make them sluggish, so they won’t fly away before settling into their new home. Make sure you release them close to the aphid population. One hungry ladybug will take care of 50 to 60 aphids a day!

Hope that helps with both the mushrooms and the aphids.

Dear Mary: My dad is 80, and he still loves to cook. Recently, he made a big batch of vegetable soup, and for some reason, it was too sweet. We think it might have been the carrots.