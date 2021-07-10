Readers’ responses are nothing if not unpredictable!

I read stories, opinion pieces and criticisms by the score. I took a lot of heat because of that lemon tip, which, quite frankly, I find surprising.

The way I see it, at most restaurants, the lemon and water are complimentary, and the sugar is sitting there for my use along with salt and pepper. So, what’s the big deal? I’ll admit that, at worst, this practice might lean toward being a bit tacky. But dishonest? Unethical? Abhorrent? I don’t see it.

I would be remiss if I did not also report the subject matter that brings trays of positive, encouraging and heartfelt notes. Thankfully, these kinds of mail surges occur more often than those that are negative. And while I am hooked on the convenience and speed of email, the beautifully handwritten notes and cards I get every day — those prepared with so much love and care — are so much appreciated.

Now and then, I’ll get a message from a reader who turns out to be an old college friend, a cousin from faraway Alaska, a work mate from decades ago or yet another person who shares my somewhat common name.

I even got a letter from a long-lost relative of Charlie Lester who was the subject of a past food column (Charlie is the fellow who came up with Turkey Pot Roast) asking that I put her in touch with him. I did, and a reunion followed.