Readers say use ‘this for that’ to save money

One day, as I was hurriedly putting groceries away, the fruit bowl was not within reach, so I put the fruit into the colander. It worked so well that I’ve been using the colander in that way ever since.

And when I need a colander, no problem. I turn the fruit onto the counter, drain whatever I need to drain, then replace the fruit. Giving one kitchen tool two or even three jobs is a great way to simplify.

Today’s first tipster, Patti, has come up with a “this for that” idea I’d never thought of. It’s a good one!

Storage container. Bamboo steamers are airtight by design to allow air to circulate while items are steaming. That makes a bamboo steamer an ideal storage container for onions, garlic and shallots, which need ventilation and should not be refrigerated.

— Patti, email

Copper cleaner. Use a dab of Miracle Whip or ketchup to remove tarnish from copper-bottom pots. Just wipe on with a paper towel, let stand a bit and wash. It sounds weird, but it works.

— Thelma, Wyoming