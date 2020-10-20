Readers seek solutions to keep things clean

Dear Mary: I have a big problem. I turned on my oven without removing a Tupperware container of cookies, and the plastic melted all over the bottom of the oven.
I was able to scrape some of it off, but a lot remains. Do you have a solution for me?
— Lorna
Dear Lorna: Tupperware is made of low-density polyethylene, which is resistant to any kind of solvent. Don’t even waste your time with oven cleaners.
Instead, put ice in a bag and on the mess to make it brittle, and chip it off. Scrape off the residue with a putty knife or similar flat-edged blade.
It’s a lot of work and a real pain, but not the end of the world.
Dear Mary: I don’t have a tip — I need one! I have laminate floors and would like to know of a good cleaner.
Right now, I am using vinegar and water, and after mopping, I have to get on my hands and knees and dry the floors, otherwise they streak.
Any suggestions? Thank you, and I love your column.
— Amy
Dear Amy: The best cleaner for both laminate and hardwood floors that I know of is one you can make yourself. And you can make it in any quantity you want, to either have on hand or use in the moment.
But first an explanation: Vinegar is acidic. If you use it on flooring that has a finish, as both hardwood and laminate do, it will dull that finish over time and, in some cases, make it sticky.
Tap water contains minerals, and if it’s allowed to dry on these types of flooring, it can cause streaks and eventually a haze-like buildup. That means no vinegar and no tap water in your cleaner.
The solution is made with alcohol because it cleans well, is not acidic and evaporates quickly. And distilled water is used, because it is mineral-free. Here’s the recipe:
Mix 1 part alcohol (rubbing alcohol, vodka or gin) to 4 parts distilled water, plus a few drops blue Dawn dishwashing liquid in a spray bottle each time you clean the floors.
If you make it up ahead, be sure to label it well and keep it out of reach of children.
To use, simply spray a small area of the floor, scrub well with a mop or sponge and immediately wipe the area dry with a microfiber cloth.
I’ve written more extensively about this recipe and how to use it well in the column ‘‘How to Clean and Care for Wood and Laminate Floors.’’
Dear Mary: How can you remove the ring around the water line in the toilet? I have tried everything on the market and nothing removes this ring. I have well water.
I have tried many of your suggestions, but do you have any others?
— Sarah
Dear Sarah: Toilet bowl rings are the result of hard water and mineral deposits that develop from the toilet not being flushed multiple times during the day.
No amount of scrubbing, harsh chemical cleaners or bleach will completely remove a serious buildup like yours, especially when it’s the result of very hard well water.
The solution to that ring along with any other stubborn stains is using a pumice stone — the same thing you might use for callused heals. It won’t scratch or damage the toilet.
Any pumice stone will work, but I prefer one with a handle like Pumie Toilet Bowl Ring Remover, which is designed specifically for this problem.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
