Readers seek solutions to keep things clean

But first an explanation: Vinegar is acidic. If you use it on flooring that has a finish, as both hardwood and laminate do, it will dull that finish over time and, in some cases, make it sticky.

Tap water contains minerals, and if it’s allowed to dry on these types of flooring, it can cause streaks and eventually a haze-like buildup. That means no vinegar and no tap water in your cleaner.

The solution is made with alcohol because it cleans well, is not acidic and evaporates quickly. And distilled water is used, because it is mineral-free. Here’s the recipe:

Mix 1 part alcohol (rubbing alcohol, vodka or gin) to 4 parts distilled water, plus a few drops blue Dawn dishwashing liquid in a spray bottle each time you clean the floors.

If you make it up ahead, be sure to label it well and keep it out of reach of children.

To use, simply spray a small area of the floor, scrub well with a mop or sponge and immediately wipe the area dry with a microfiber cloth.

I’ve written more extensively about this recipe and how to use it well in the column ‘‘How to Clean and Care for Wood and Laminate Floors.’’