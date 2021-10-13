Readers share the ‘best sweet corn tricks ever’

Last week’s mail certainly proved my theory that we have the best expert community going on here at Everyday Cheapskate. Even better, we’re willing to share.

Microwave corn on the cob. I wish to share a sweet corn trick with you and your readers that allows you to cook fresh corn in the husk in the microwave. Cut through the husk right up to — not through — the cob at the stem end (where the ear was attached to the stalk) and all the way around.

Microwave on high for 3 minutes per ear. Example: If you have two ears, microwave for 2 minutes. Remove from the microwave carefully, and then pull the corn right out of the husks. No muss, no hairy corn silk!

— Dick

Instant Pot corn on the cob. Preparing fresh corn on the cob is quick and easy in an Instant Pot. Pour 1 cup cold water in the pressure cooker. Set the trivet in place, and then place 4 ears of shucked and cleaned fresh corn on the cob on the trivet. Close the lid, and cook on High Pressure for 2 minutes no matter how many ears you are cooking. Turn off the heat and Quick Release. Open the lid carefully. Serve immediately with butter.

Fresh corn on the cob comes out perfect every time.