Readers share their best creative holiday tips, tricks

I am enjoying the holiday tips and tricks readers are sending my way to be shared with you. Over and again I find myself saying, “Wow! Why didn’t I think of that?”

Make memories. Once Christmas is over for another year, I scrapbook all the photos and handmade cards we receive. It’s great to look back at all of our friends and relatives over the years as they grow. So much creativity goes into some of these cards.

The scrapbook is with all of my other photo albums, so I don’t have to wait until the Christmas decorations come out of storage to see them.

— Vicky

Canned bows. I use the large Christmas popcorn tins (cleaned and dried) to store my Christmas bows. I use one for red, another for green and the other two for gold and mixed colors. I can stack them in storage, and my bows stay new-looking all year.

I reuse these bows for several years.

— Gwen

Tree skirt. I purchased a round Christmas tablecloth at the local thrift store for 25 cents. I laundered it and have been using it for the past three years as a tree skirt.