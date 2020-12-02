Readers share their best frugal tips

Storage boxes. At age 72, my sight isn’t the best. So, I have decided to put pictures of the content on the front of my storage boxes instead of writing on them. For example, if I have stuff for Easter, I would put an Easter card or something else that reminds me of Easter on the front. That way, I know that box has Easter stuff inside. — Catherine

Track credit spending. Make a register, similar to the register in your checkbook, for each of your credit cards. Get lined 4-by-6-inch index cards. Mark the width of the credit card and twice the length on the lined side. Draw a vertical line about 1/2 inch from each side, leaving a wider column in the center. You will be able to cut two of these from each card. Fold the register you have just made around your credit card, and store it in your wallet. Each time you charge an item, log it on the register. Add the amounts up periodically. This way, there will be no surprises when the bill arrives. — Frances