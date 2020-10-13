Readers share their best tips for food storage, more

—Jody

DABS OF BUTTERMILK. From time to time, I’ll use a recipe that calls for small amounts of buttermilk. I now buy a quart at a time, freeze it into ice cubes and keep them frozen until I need some. In my ice cube trays, eight ice cubes equal one cup, although yours might differ.

— Naomi

FROZEN RICE: I cruise through the frozen food aisles at my favorite warehouse clubs (like Sam’s and Costco) to see what’s new. I figure if they can freeze it, so can I. On a recent trip, I saw a long line of people waiting for samples. I sneaked over to see what it was, only to discover rice!

Frozen pre-cooked plain white rice. People seemed to think it was the greatest invention ever, and they were all tossing it in their carts. I went home, pulled out the rice cooker, made my own and froze it in individual portions.

— Rebecca