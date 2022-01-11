Readers share their favorite tips, tricks

Just when I think I’ve heard every possible way to save time and money, here comes the mail to teach me something new. “Everyday Cheapskate” readers just have to be the smartest and most clever on the planet — good-looking, too. Enjoy!

If you have more apples than you can reasonably use in the short-term, they’ll last up to six months if you store them in a dry spot between 32 to 45 degrees F. A cardboard box or Styrofoam chest in the garage can duplicate the conditions of an old-fashioned root cellar. — Alice S.

What to do with that beautiful holiday ham bone? I freeze mine and then on a cold wintry day I prepare four pots containing different types of beans and seasonings. As all four pots simmer I put the bone into one pan at a time, allowing it to cook for about 20 minutes.

Then I move the bone to the next pot and keep the 20 minute rotation going on until all four pots of ham and beans are complete. A single bone is more than enough to give wonderful flavor to all four pots. When the soups are finished, I freeze them into meal-sized portions. It makes a lot! — Laura P.