Readers weigh in on ‘Living With Scrooge’

Dear Readers: A number of you wrote in concerned about the woman who is Living With Scrooge, the husband who has plenty of money but keeps his wife on a tight budget and makes her life miserable.

I suggested marriage counseling, which many readers agreed with, but an equal number feel the horse has left the barn and I should have advised her to run for the hills. I would agree if there were an issue of physical safety, but that was not the case. Still, I find alternative opinions to be interesting and wanted to share some with you.

Dear Annie: Please get back to this lady. By the tone of her letter and what was left unsaid, I’m sure she is being emotionally, and even perhaps physically, abused. I would definitely suggest that this lady leave Scrooge as soon as possible. She is suffering, and God knows what her insides (heart, liver and brain) must be like, slowly dying as well.

My sister died at 65 because she didn’t leave such a horrible man. Please, suggest that she leave now. If she stays, it will only get worse.

I have no accreditation in this field, but I know a bad situation when I read about it. Thanks, Annie.

— You Do So Much Good