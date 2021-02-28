“Ready, Freddy?” “I suppose, Rose!”

Dear Annie: You recently asked readers to write in to respond to the question “What do you love most about your partner and why?”
I am a pretty lucky lady! Sometimes, I feel like pinching myself to make sure I’m not dreaming. I’ll call us “Fred” and “Rose” to tell our story.
Fred and I met later in life, after many years of single-parenting and hard work. We were co-workers who became friends long before we dated. I was content to stay single for the rest of my life, but somehow all that changed after we started dating.
Five years later, we had a big outdoor spring wedding. Family and friends alike commented that it was about time! We met in 2009, started dating in 2014 and were married in 2019.
What do I love most about Fred?
He is very genuine, sweet, kind and caring. He lets me be me and never tries to change me or control me. Our relationship is a partnership with shared responsibilities.
He is a great father of four boys. Two of his boys are adopted from the foster care system. And he loves them like they are his own. When I learned this about him, I fell even more in love with him.
He loves my two daughters as if they were his own. He’s so very proud of them, and it really shows. My heart melts when he introduces them as our daughters. He loves my grandsons and son-in-law, too.
He loves to dance! He loves to wrap his arm around me, and I get so swept away. I’ve always wanted a man who loves to dance. We get so wrapped up in each other that sometimes we don’t even notice the music has ended.
We hold hands everywhere we go. I love how much he loves to do that. So many men wouldn’t dare hold hands. I don’t understand why not. It doesn’t make a man any less manly. And us women really long for that kind of affection. Sometimes we even skip together like a couple of giggling kids.
Every meal is a reason to celebrate. We clink silverware or glasses for each wonderful meal. Our friends and family members have come to expect it and even started this tradition themselves.
I love doing so many things with him, such as road trips, camping, hiking, watching movies, holidays, shopping, even cooking, cleaning and farm chores — you name it. He is always ready, willing and anxious to join me in doing almost anything.
This paints a rosy picture that our days are perfect, and we get along great all the time. Just like any couple, we do have to work on communication and mutual respect in our relationship. But he’s easy to talk to, and we always work things out. I love him dearly, and I’m looking forward to the next chapter of our lives!
“Ready, Freddy?” “I suppose, Rose!”
— Rose Loves Fred
Dear Rose Loves Fred: Your romance sounds like something out of a movie. The gratitude you have for each other and the all-out celebration of life and your relationship is something to cherish. Thank you for sharing your beautiful story with us.
Dear Annie: I am 32 and living at my childhood home with my mother. I was once away at college and had several mediocre jobs in a few different cities.
However, my inability to find a job that paid well enough to sustain my independence resulted in me moving home with my mother a few years ago. I was laid off in May due to COVID-19, but my employment there was rocky anyway.
I look back on certain failures, and I’m incredibly embarrassed and ashamed. I am desperate to take responsibility for my life and become an adult, but the fear and my inadequacy are overwhelming. I am having difficulty coping.
Am I destined to struggle for the rest of my life?
— Man-Child
Dear Man: It breaks my heart to hear how you talk to yourself. I can tell from your letter that you’re a thoughtful, emotionally intelligent person. But all the reassurances in the world won’t mean a thing if your depression and anxiety keep getting the last word.
So, first and foremost, you must prioritize your mental health, through therapy and any other necessary treatment. And if you feel like you might hurt yourself or just would like someone to talk to, you can call 800-273-8255 any time.
Additionally, taking part in something bigger than oneself is a spiritual salve. I strongly encourage you to volunteer somewhere, whether virtually or in person. You can find opportunities at volunteermatch.org. You have a lot to offer the world. We need you.
Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.