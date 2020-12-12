Reasons to add vinegar to laundry

It’s safe to use. In my opinion, distilled white vinegar is safe to use in both standard and high-efficiency washers. At 5% acidity, it is 95% water, which makes it only mildly acidic. Once added to the washer, food-grade vinegar becomes even more diluted as it mixes with gallons of rinse water.

Vinegar in the laundry is not only safe in septic tanks, but also beneficial to your septic system and the environment.

It whitens and brightens. The acetic acid in distilled white vinegar is mild enough to not harm washable fabrics while dissolving the alkalis left by soap and detergent. And it contains no natural plant dyes that can stain clothes.

Adding 1/2 cup of vinegar to the final rinse will result in brighter, clearer colors. Add it to the fabric softener dispenser, or add it manually at the beginning of the rinse cycle, if your washer gives you that option.

It reduces odor. Wet towels left sitting in a hamper or forgotten in the washer can produce a sour, moldy smell. To get rid of that problem and get those towels smelling nice and fresh, do this:

Fill the washer with hot water and add 2 cups of distilled white vinegar. Run one complete wash cycle with no detergent, and then run a second complete cycle with detergent added.