Red fruits and veggies for Valentine’s Day

People who eat more fruits and vegetables as part of an overall healthy diet are likely to have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases. Fruits and vegetables provide nutrients vital for health and maintenance of your body.
Red fruits and vegetables include tomatoes, red peppers, red onions, beets, red cabbage, kidney beans, red apples, pink and red grapefruit, red grapes, strawberries, cherries, watermelon, raspberries, cranberries, and pomegranates.
Some “red” ideas for Valentine’s Day (or any day!) include:
• Heart-shaped pizza. Shape pizza dough into a heart. Or use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to make individual hearts from pizza dough. Spread with your favorite tomato pizza sauce. Add your choice of toppings.
• Pasta with tomato sauce. For added fun, serve heart-shaped pasta — check with stores offering specialty pasta shapes or order some online.
• Add a few tiny red hot cinnamon heart candies to a popcorn snack.
• Tossed salad with such red additions as red bell peppers, cherry or grape tomatoes
• Make a polka-dotted open-faced peanut butter sandwich. Cut bread into a heart shape, spread with peanut butter and dot with dried cranberries. Or, make a smiley face with the dried cranberries. Another idea would be to purchase some heart-shaped crackers, if available at your local store, to substitute for the bread.
• Coleslaw made with red cabbage instead or green cabbage or add some red foods as red peppers, red onions or red apples to green coleslaw
• Oatmeal topped with a heart shape, made with dried cranberries or dried cherries
• Raspberry smoothie. Put 3/4 to 1 cup plain or vanilla-flavored yogurt in a blender. Add a few tablespoons of frozen raspberries at a time; blend until desired consistency.
• Pink/red grapefruit half topped with a sprinkle of brown sugar
• Red grapes as a side dish to your sandwich for noontime nibbling
Tomato and Basil Pasta
- 2 cups chopped tomatoes OR 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon dried basil OR 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 6 ounces whole wheat pasta, uncooked (see note)
- Parmesan cheese, grated (optional)
Wash hands with soap and water. Gently rub tomatoes and fresh basil under cold running water
In a medium bowl, combine tomatoes, oil, basil, garlic, pepper and salt, if desired.
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain pasta and add the tomato mixture.
Top with Parmesan cheese if desired.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
Makes 4 servings.
Note: If you choose refined grain pasta, make sure it is enriched by checking the ingredient label.
Nutrition information per serving: 140 calories, 4.5g total fat, .5g saturated fat, 125 mg sodium, 22g total carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 4g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu