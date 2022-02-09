Red fruits and veggies for Valentine’s Day

People who eat more fruits and vegetables as part of an overall healthy diet are likely to have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases. Fruits and vegetables provide nutrients vital for health and maintenance of your body.

Red fruits and vegetables include tomatoes, red peppers, red onions, beets, red cabbage, kidney beans, red apples, pink and red grapefruit, red grapes, strawberries, cherries, watermelon, raspberries, cranberries, and pomegranates.

Some “red” ideas for Valentine’s Day (or any day!) include:

• Heart-shaped pizza. Shape pizza dough into a heart. Or use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to make individual hearts from pizza dough. Spread with your favorite tomato pizza sauce. Add your choice of toppings.

• Pasta with tomato sauce. For added fun, serve heart-shaped pasta — check with stores offering specialty pasta shapes or order some online.

• Add a few tiny red hot cinnamon heart candies to a popcorn snack.

• Tossed salad with such red additions as red bell peppers, cherry or grape tomatoes