Regrow scallions, other vegetables from scraps

No. 4: Change the water every day or two.

In a week or so, you can begin harvesting the green ends of the scallions, depending on how much green you started with. Snip what you need with a pair of kitchen scissors (you can take up to 70% of the green part) and leave the rest to keep growing. The green part of the scallion will regrow itself. You’ll save money and frustration, and have yourself a fun, low-maintenance and edible windowsill pet.

While scallions are the easiest vegetable to regrow, this method works with other vegetables.

Lettuce. Don’t expect a full head of lettuce from your windowsill garden, but you can get a few leaves at a time, which is enough for a sandwich or garnish.

Put the stem end of the head, with a few inches of the lettuce intact, in a shallow dish of water. Place it in a window area that gets plenty of sunlight. Keep the water fresh by changing it every one to two days.

Celery. A few tender, delicious stalks will regrow — just enough for most dishes that call for celery.

Similar to the steps above for regenerating lettuce, place the stem end in a shallow dish of water by a sunny window. Change the water frequently.