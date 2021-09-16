Relationship back burner not the place to be

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been dating for two years. He’s a hard worker, which appealed to me, as I’ve always been the breadwinner in previous relationships. But lately, I feel like he’s not putting any effort into the relationship.

For one, we always hang out at my house. I’ve only been to his house three times in the two years we’ve been dating.

For another, he does not allow me on his social media. He refuses to accept my friend requests, and he never posts any photos of me.

We used to see each other once a week, but lately he’s been working so much that we only see each other once a month. I get that he’s busy, but it’s starting to seem like he really doesn’t care whether he sees me or not.

I confronted him about this, and he got upset and accused me of trying to stir up drama. I’m not trying to stir up drama; I just don’t want to go through this anymore. When I told him as much, he hung up on me. Apparently, it’s annoying to him when I share my feelings.