Relationships don’t always progress like you want them to

Dear Annie: I’ve been in a relationship with “Stuart” for almost three years now. In that time I’ve grown a lot, working to become healthier physically, mentally and financially. I eat healthily and work hard at my job. I no longer drink alcohol. I want to be the best version of myself.

However, Stuart is in a different mindset. He smokes a pack of cigarettes a day and marijuana several times a day and in his free time is glued to Facebook or games. He wakes up daily hacking up the gunk in his lungs.

I’m concerned for his health; my dad died when I was 17, and he had similar issues. I’ve brought this up with my boyfriend but he acts like I’m nagging. He seems to have no motivation. He is content as he is, and I don’t feel comfortable forcing him to change.

I don’t want to hurt him because he has been wonderful to me during tough times. But I feel we have grown to be very different people. Or maybe just I have changed.

How do couples continue if one is evolving and the other is content as is (even if unhealthy)?

— Sad in Illinois