Remove rust stains from just about anything

Great news: This soft cleanser now comes as a spray foam: Bar Keepers Friend MORE Spray + Foam. This is fabulous because the foam sticks to vertical surfaces! And yes, I am now thinking of that new stainless steel refrigerator that has developed tiny rust marks. The foam will stick to those spots long enough to do its work before being wiped away with a soft cloth.

Bar Keepers Friend MORE Spray Foam is safe to be used on stainless steel, tile, porcelain, ceramic, fiberglass, aluminum, copper, brass, chrome and glass. As for the “MORE” in its name, it is an acronym for “mineral deposits, oily residues, rust stains and everyday grime.” Get it?

I’m no chemist but I can read lists of ingredients. As far as I have discovered, BKF Soft Cleanser and the new BKF MORE Spray + Foam are the only BKF products that contain both oxalic acid and citric acid. That makes for one powerful combination because I find myself reaching for this fabulous foam cleaner all the time. It’s convenient and so easy to use.

Bar Keepers Friend MORE Spray + Foam is available online and in the cleaning products aisle of home improvement stores such as Home Depot, Lowes and Ace Hardware.

And now for the important fine print: