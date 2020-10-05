Respect, manners must be taught

At this point, you might have to seek the help of a professional family counselor. It is important for your 14-year-old son to learn to respect you and your wife. It will serve him well in life.

If you don’t teach your son proper manners and respect for you, his parent, he will sadly have to learn that lesson in the real world. Being disrespectful to a teacher or a boss can have serious life consequences. When you express your frustrations to your wife, explain that to her and that you are coming from a place of love and wanting what is best for all.

As for the process of gaining respect, remember that small victories should be celebrated. Try and focus on any subtle changes you see in your son, and remember, he is 14. Most teenagers have streaks of rebellion, of “disrespectfulness.” This can actually be healthy if it is done in a safe way and you are all talking about it. Also remember that when you lose your temper, you only make matters worse. Try to stay calm during these more tense moments.

With the help of a professional, I’m hopeful you will all live harmoniously.