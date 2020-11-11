Retail panic for some means job security to others

So I decided to see if I’d missed any other bargains. I had. By the time they called number 68, I was in a cold sweat.

What am I doing?! I thought. I have 12 bolts of gorgeous fabric, eight skeins of to-die-for yarn, 18 quality zippers and enough thread to choke a goat in my cart. And for what? At home I have more fabric, yarn and notions than the legal limit. I have no place to put any of this. I don’t really need more because I have too much already.

It was as if my entire audience of readers (somewhere north of a million when we consider online and those of you who meet up with me in your local newspapers) was staring at me. And that is when I did the unthinkable.

I bolted for the door. Somehow, I found the car and sped home with my heart racing, the way one’s heart races after experiencing a close call.

I do regret leaving that cart full of contents for some clerk to re-shelve. However, given the condition of the store, I would suggest I’m not the first case of fabric overload they have ever had to deal with.

And considering the mountain behind the cutting table, re-shelving bolts of fabric offered full-time employment for several people. I prefer to think that my little escapade provided job security for someone.