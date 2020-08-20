Run fine china through your dishwasher? Don’t go there

Without a doubt, my least favorite household chore is hand-washing dishes. That makes my dishwasher the one appliance I can’t live without. I love it. In fact, I have this motto that if it can’t go in the dishwasher, I don’t need it.

Despite all my efforts, I still end up having to hand-wash a few things. I learned the hard way there are certain items that should never go in a dishwasher. They can be ruined, or they can ruin your dishwasher. You should hand-wash them instead.

Wood. You’d be amazed how well I can fit wood cutting boards, bowls and utensils into my dishwasher. But what am I thinking? The bottom line is that water causes wood to swell and distort. Detergent strips it of its natural oils, causing wood to crack. Wood needs to be hand-washed and dried quickly. When you need to disinfect, a mild solution of one gallon of cool water — 70 degrees F — plus one teaspoon of liquid bleach will do the trick.

Cast-iron cookware. Skillets and pans made of cast-iron are awesome. And they will last forever if cared for properly. The secret is in the seasoning and patina that build up on them over years of cooking and being cared for properly. One trip through the dishwasher can destroy all of that, leaving a rusty, dull, ugly mess.