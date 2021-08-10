Sad fact: Hurt people hurt other people

— Someone Who Just Wants to Know Why

Dear Know Why: Hurt people hurt people. Whether they were hurt when they were children and are repeating the same patterns or they were hurt when they were adults — it doesn’t matter where the meanness came from. Being cruel to other human beings never feels good in the long run.

I’m not sure that making blanket statements, such as saying you are finished with dating forever, is going to make you feel better in the long run.

Just commit to only surrounding yourself with people who lift you up and have your best interests at heart. I would also let your ex know his ex-girlfriend is never allowed to be around your daughter again. Child abuse is a serious crime and needs to be treated as such.

Dear Annie: I am disabled, and I find it difficult to deal with people who seem to be critical of my ailment or who think there is nothing wrong with me.

This all started when I was 25 and hurt myself at work. That was followed by failed lower back surgery. My injuries are not visible at all. I’m 52 now and still get the looks. I have had the police called several times for parking with my handicapped placard because people have doubted my injury.