Salmonella is a sneaky germ

Salmonella is a bacterium and a common cause of foodborne illness.
There has been a recent multi-state outbreak of salmonella oranienburg in whole fresh onions. Several cases of Salmonella related to this outbreak have been reported in Nebraska.
The onions were imported from Mexico and distributed by ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms. They were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States.
The onions were last imported on Aug. 31 but may still be in homes and businesses. Check storage coolers for these onions. If you can’t tell where they are from, throw them away. Wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with the onions.
Here are five facts about salmonella that my surprise you:
1. You can get salmonella from eating a wide variety of foods. Although poultry and eggs are primary culprits, salmonella can be found in a variety of foods including ground meat, fruits, vegetables — even processed foods such as frozen pot pies, cereal and crackers.
2. Salmonella illness can be serious. In most cases, illness lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without antibiotic treatment. But in rare cases, people may become seriously ill. Compared with other foodborne germs, salmonella is the deadliest and causes more hospitalizations as well.
3. For every one case of salmonella illness that is confirmed, there are about 30 times more cases of salmonella illnesses that were not confirmed. Most people who get food poisoning usually do not go the doctor, and therefore don’t get laboratory confirmation of exactly what made them sick.
4. To avoid salmonella, you should never eat raw or lightly cooked (runny whites or yolks) eggs. Thoroughly cooking reduces the number of Salmonella bacteria present in an egg.
5. Salmonella is more dangerous for certain people. Although anyone can get a salmonella infection, older adults, infants and people with impaired immune systems are at increased risk for serious illness.
There are steps you can take to keep you and your family safe. Don’t prepare food for others if you have diarrhea or vomiting. Remember the basic food safety steps:
-- Clean. Wash hands, cutting boards, utensils and countertops.
-- Separate. Keep raw meat, poultry and seafood separate from ready-to-eat foods.
-- Cook. Use a food thermometer to ensure tat foods are cooked to a safe internal temperature: 145 degrees F for whole meats, 160 degrees F for ground meats, and 165 degrees F for all poultry.
-- Chill. Keep your refrigerator below 40 degrees F and refrigerate food that will spoil.
Whole Wheat Sheet Pan Pancakes
- 1-1/3 cups whole wheat flour
- 1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2-1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1-1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 cups low-fat buttermilk
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup, plus more for serving
- 1/4 cup margarine, melted
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat an 18-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray or line with parchment paper.
Combine whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl.
Break eggs into a medium-sized bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs. Add buttermilk and maple syrup to eggs and beat. Whisk wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Gently whisk in melted butter. The batter will be lumpy. Let stand for 5 minutes.
Spread the batter in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Add desired toppings (fruit, nuts, granola, chocolate chips, peanut butter, etc.)
Bake for 15 minutes. Pancake should be golden brown, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cut with a pizza cutter and serve.
Makes 24 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 100 calories, 3g fat, 3g protein, 14g carbohydrate, 1g fiber and 320mg sodium.
Recipe from: North Dakota State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu