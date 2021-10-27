Salmonella is a sneaky germ

Salmonella is a bacterium and a common cause of foodborne illness.

There has been a recent multi-state outbreak of salmonella oranienburg in whole fresh onions. Several cases of Salmonella related to this outbreak have been reported in Nebraska.

The onions were imported from Mexico and distributed by ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms. They were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States.

The onions were last imported on Aug. 31 but may still be in homes and businesses. Check storage coolers for these onions. If you can’t tell where they are from, throw them away. Wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with the onions.

Here are five facts about salmonella that my surprise you:

1. You can get salmonella from eating a wide variety of foods. Although poultry and eggs are primary culprits, salmonella can be found in a variety of foods including ground meat, fruits, vegetables — even processed foods such as frozen pot pies, cereal and crackers.