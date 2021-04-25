Salutations (or how to get people to go home)

We supported each other through many trials and tribulations but we didn’t forget why we were together. We loved each other! He had a drinking problem, and I nearly left him a few times because of it. But together, we worked on it.

He put me through nursing school, taking care of our three children often so that I could study. The kids loved the hikes through the fields, picking blackberries along the canal, going to the zoo and many other adventures. I would yell and scream and throw books when I got overly stressed but he took it all in stride and helped me through it.

Marriage is not perfect. It is hard work and if you love each other, it is worth the work. In later years he became ill, and I took care of him as best I could for a long time.

I lost my husband last summer and not a day goes by where I don’t miss him. He was a good, generous man who loved his family and would do anything for them.

So, “Devastated,” sure you feel the betrayal and are hurt by it but you have had 40 years together! That is something to celebrate. Talk with him and if you love him enough, you will forgive him. We all have our faults.

— Missing My Soul Mate in California