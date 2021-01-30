Sanitizer the ‘accidental’ stain remover

Wallpaper remover. Blue Dawn works well with hot water to remove old wallpaper. Put the hot water and some Dawn in a bucket. Get a sponge to apply the mixture to the wallpaper. I have found it works as well or better than the store-bought removers. — Diane

Keep the pieces together. When I remove the hardware for drapes or pictures from the wall, I take the smaller pieces (screws, nuts, bolts, whatever) and put them all in a zip-type bag. I attach the bag to the rod or picture frame with a large rubber band or some tape. That way, when I go to return the item to the wall, I have the hardware right there with it. — Toni

Best lemon. One lemon can contain two to three times as much juice as a seemingly identical lemon. To find the juiciest lemons in the supermarket, lightly squeeze several to compare them; those that yield under pressure will contain more juice than the others, even if they’re the same size, shape and weight. — Todd

Reheating breads. To warm biscuits, pancakes or muffins that were refrigerated, place them in a microwave alongside a cup of water. The increased moisture will keep the food moist and help it reheat faster. — Sue