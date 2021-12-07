Save big bucks with homemade stainless steel cleaner

Fed up with all the greasy smudges and fingerprints on your stainless steel appliances but also tired of spending $10 or more on stainless steel cleaners?

Good news! You can skip the expensive store-bought commercial stainless steel cleaners and make your own highly effective cleaner for just pennies.

Stainless steel has become a popular choice in kitchen appliances, counters, sinks and other household fixtures for its longevity and luster. And that beauty can quickly lose its appeal under greasy fingerprints, streaks, smudges, dirt, spills and stains (which is weird given that it has “stainless” in its name). Using the wrong cleaning tools and techniques can make the mess worse, even to the point of harm or damage.

While some commercial stainless steel cleaners do work well, they are not cheap, costing in the range of about $10 to $15 for 15 ounces. Frugal housekeepers who prefer more natural and do-it-yourself cleaning options are sure to love this super cheap, chemical-free, highly effective, easy recipe and how-to for cleaning stainless steel around the house.

Before using any product on stainless steel, it’s important that you know your finish.