Save money on whole grains

Any food made from wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley or another cereal grain is a grain product.

Grains are divided into groups: whole grains and refined grains.

Whole grains contain the entire grain kernel — the bran, germ and endosperm. Examples of whole grains include whole-wheat flour, oatmeal and brown rice.

Refined grains have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ. This gives grains a finer texture and improves their shelf life, but it also removes dietary fiber, iron and many B vitamins. Some examples of refined grain products are all-purpose flour, white bread and white rice.

Surprisingly, refined grain food products tend to cost less than whole grains. This is because whole grain products tend to spoil faster than refined grains because of the fat in the germ. These five lower cost whole grains can help you save money while enhancing your diet.

Popcorn: Dry popcorn kernels can be stored in the pantry for up to one year after opening. Purchasing popcorn kernels instead of microwave ready popcorn bags is often less expensive and is lower in salt (sodium). Make a trail mix by combing popcorn with dried fruit, nuts and seeds. Toss popcorn in oil and add a little garlic powder and pepper.

Oatmeal: Save money by purchasing oatmeal canisters instead of individual packets. To cut down on added sugars, look for plain oatmeal and add your own flavorings at home. Mix in fruit (fresh, dried or thawed frozen), cinnamon, chopped nuts or your favorite nut butter.

Brown rice: Brown rice comes in various cooking varieties, including instant or regular. Regular-cook rice may be the least expensive option. Choose what works best for your family. Once cooked, store promptly in the refrigerator for three to five days or freeze.

Whole wheat bread: On the label, look for “whole wheat” or “whole grain” as the first ingredient listed. If bread is on sale, buy an extra loaf and freeze it. To make your own whole grain croutons, drizzle cubes of bread with oil and sprinkle with garlic and onion powder. Bake until toasted at 350 degrees F for 5-10 minutes.

Whole wheat pasta: On the label, look for “whole grain” or “whole wheat” flour. Save money by purchasing the store brand. When boiling pasta, add frozen veggies during the last 5 minutes for a colorful one pot dish.

Make at least half of your grains whole grains. Whole grains, such as oatmeal, reduce the risk for heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and obesity.

Oatmeal Pancakes

1-1/4 cups low-fat milk

1 cup oatmeal (quick or old-fashioned)

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

In a medium bowl, combine milk and oatmeal. Let stand 5 minutes.

Break eggs into a small bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs. Add eggs and oil to oatmeal. Mix well.

Stir in flour, brown sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir batter before pouring each pancake.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake on a lightly oiled and heated griddle or skillet.

Cook until the pancakes are full of bubbles and the under-surface is lightly browned. Lift with a spatula and flip over. Lightly brown the other side.

Makes 6 pancakes.

Information per serving (1 pancake): Calories 150, total fat 4g, saturated fat 1g, sodium 240mg, total carbohydrates 21g fiber 2g, total sugars 4g, protein 7g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.