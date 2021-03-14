Saving an acquired addiction

No. 2: Automatic deposits. Your bank or credit union will help you save by making automatic deposits from your checking account straight into your savings account. It doesn’t have to be a lot; $5 or $10 is a comfortable place to start. Or, if you have a payroll savings plan where you work, get that set up immediately.

Or open an online savings account on the SmartyPig website. Your savings will be insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; there are no fees or minimums to get started; and you’ll have 24/7 access to your account. With automatic savings deposits, you won’t have to try to remember to make manual deposits.

No. 3: Pay yourself first. You have to believe that 10% of everything you earn is yours to keep before paying your bills or spending your paycheck. Once you make this an unbending and nonnegotiable routine, you will be on your way to becoming an addictive saver. The secret to success is paying yourself first. If you wait until you pay everyone else, you’ll come out on the short end of the stick.

No. 4: Live with cash. If you can’t afford to pay cash, you can’t afford it. Make that your new motto for 2021. Living on credit, writing bad checks and demanding to have stuff now and pay for it later will sabotage any plans you have to become a compulsive saver.