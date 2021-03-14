Saving an acquired addiction

As personality traits go, “compulsive” and “addictive” are not generally considered all that terrific. Those of us with an inclination to be obsessive struggle to overcome our obsessions.
But hold on a minute! Being compulsive — easily addicted and slightly obsessive — can be a good trait when that propensity is harnessed and channeled in the right direction. Don’t forget that compulsive people have great personalities, are driven to accomplish big things and bring a little sparkle to humanity.
When it comes to spending, compulsive inclinations can be deadly. But compulsively saving can become a profitable addiction, and when nurtured, it can replace bad spending habits. Saving money can be as addictive as smoking, drinking or overeating.
Here are four golden rules for becoming a compulsive saver:
No. 1: Do it now. If you put off saving until you get a raise or pay off your debts or win the lottery (seriously, I hear that a lot!), you will never start. Nothing to save? Start cutting expenses, and save the difference. You can get started with any amount, even with as little as a dollar.
In fact, why don’t you start right now? Identify a place to stash your “savings.” Now pull out $1, and go put it there. If you can make that $5, $10 or $20, all the better. You can park your savings in an envelope, drawer or shelf. The point is to identify a place where you will deposit more money regularly.
No. 2: Automatic deposits. Your bank or credit union will help you save by making automatic deposits from your checking account straight into your savings account. It doesn’t have to be a lot; $5 or $10 is a comfortable place to start. Or, if you have a payroll savings plan where you work, get that set up immediately.
Or open an online savings account on the SmartyPig website. Your savings will be insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; there are no fees or minimums to get started; and you’ll have 24/7 access to your account. With automatic savings deposits, you won’t have to try to remember to make manual deposits.
No. 3: Pay yourself first. You have to believe that 10% of everything you earn is yours to keep before paying your bills or spending your paycheck. Once you make this an unbending and nonnegotiable routine, you will be on your way to becoming an addictive saver. The secret to success is paying yourself first. If you wait until you pay everyone else, you’ll come out on the short end of the stick.
No. 4: Live with cash. If you can’t afford to pay cash, you can’t afford it. Make that your new motto for 2021. Living on credit, writing bad checks and demanding to have stuff now and pay for it later will sabotage any plans you have to become a compulsive saver.
Get into the habit of leaving your plastic and your checkbook at home. Carry enough cash to cover your needs for the day, and watch how your spending habits will change!
Readers ask ...
Dear Mary: My husband is a plumber, and to say that his work clothes get nasty is an understatement.
We recently bought a new product, Lysol Laundry Sanitizer — two large bottles for $16. I make our laundry detergent, use white vinegar for the rinse and have two sets of wool dryer balls. Was I already sanitizing his clothes with the vinegar?
— Nancy
Dear Nancy: Lysol Laundry Sanitizer has been around for years. If you check the ingredients, you’ll see that it contains small amounts of ethanol and alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chlorides (basically alcohol and “saIt”).
I’m not saying those two things together don’t kill some bacteria, but why pay $8 a bottle to do what you can and are already doing yourself?
Detergent and hot water kill most bacteria. Acetic acid (white vinegar from the grocery story is 5 percent acetic acid) is a great disinfectant. According to the David Suzuki Foundation: “It also acts as a deodorizer and cuts grease.
“You can tackle salmonella, E. coli and other ‘gram-negative’ bacteria with vinegar. Gram-negative bacteria can cause pneumonia, meningitis and bloodstream, wound or surgical site infections.”
My advice is that buying a pricey product like Lysol Laundry Sanitizer is a waste of money because cheap white vinegar, when added to the rinse cycle, is very effective for sanitizing your laundry.
I would encourage you to launder your husband’s work duds in hot water, not boiling hot but the temperature your washer produces on the hot setting, which is likely 165 degrees F. That’s not really burning hot, but it will boost all of the products you are using and make them work better.
Dear Mary: We live with extremely hard well water. Given this challenge, can you recommend a brand of laundry and automatic dishwasher detergent that will suitable for hard water? Thank you!
— Jeannine
Dear Jeannine: Rather than changing products, I suggest you supplement what you are using now with Super Washing Soda, also known as sodium carbonate. It’s a natural product that looks just like white detergent powder.
Super Washing Soda boosts the power of soaps and detergents because it instantly softens the water. I’d start by adding 1/2 cup Super Washing Soda to every laundry wash cycle and the same amount to each dishwasher load. You can just toss it into the machine before you close the door.
As a bonus, sodium carbonate will clean out the hoses and pipes in your appliances to prevent mineral buildup that can wreak havoc on a household appliance.
Most supermarkets and discount stores carry Arm & Hammer Super Washing Soda. It comes in a 55-ounce box for about $5 at my local grocery. Or you can easily order it online through Amazon. Good luck, and be sure to let us know how that works for you!
