Saving by choice, not by chance

I recommended that she immediately shift to taking care of her own financial future now that her children are old enough to be on their own. I went on to point out all of the ways she needs to be crash-saving for her retirement because, at this point in her life, she is all she can count on. She must begin to take care of her own financial future.

I responded, “You need to make sure that you are contributing the maximum each year to your employer’s 401(k) or 403(b) retirement plan. Once you reach age 50, you can increase that amount by another amount per year as an allowed ‘catch-up’ provision, and you should.”

Of course, she is not required to contribute any amount to her employer’s retirement plan, and she can contribute any amount up to the maximum allowed each year. At this point in her life, however, it is important that she push hard to reach the maximum.

You may believe that you cannot save because your debts are high. Or that you just do not make enough money to save anything at all. Wrong. How much you save has little to do with your income. It has to do with the choices you make.

Even with your large student debt and car loan, at $65,000 per year, you have נor should have נsome amount of discretionary income. It all comes down to what you choose to do with that money.