Score with healthy homemade Super Bowl snacks

With the Super Bowl coming up soon, hearty snacks seem to be the order of business.

But store-bought snacks can blow the budget, and mystery ingredients can blow a healthy diet. What’s a football; fan to do? Make your own sweet and savory snacks with today’s fun recipes.

If you love beef jerky — the ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, hiking trips and school lunches — I’m certain you’re not fond of the high price. At the typical supermarket, it’s not exactly a cheap treat. Instead, make your own jerky for less than $3 a pound. You don’t need a fancy food dehydrator (although if you have one, get it out).

Beef Jerky

1 pound of very lean beef — a cheap cut like chuck, round or London broil

Jerky marinade (recipe follows)

Start by trimming all visible fat from the lean beef. Place in freezer until firm and solid, but not rock hard. Using a sharp knife, cut across the grain, making sure slices are as thin as you can possibly make them — about 1/8-inch thick. Place strips in a large zip-type plastic bag or a large baking dish.