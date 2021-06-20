Secret insider-savings info

So, if you just want more coffee in your cappuccino or prefer to spend as little as possible at Starbucks, there are a few reasons to give the short cappuccino a try.

Here’s another secret: The large size of some products in the supermarket is actually more expensive per unit than the smaller size. No kidding! You have to look carefully at the shelf label that indicates the unit pricing (or just figure it out if you’re some kind of math wizard). This is not true of all products; you have to know to check.

Want another? I can’t guarantee this to be true nationwide, but at the Walgreens drug store close to my office, milk is $2.99 a gallon — about half the $4.69 supermarket price. Who would ever think to buy milk at the drug store? Smart people who’ve figured out that secret, that’s who!

Another place for really cheap, fresh milk: the Mobil gasoline station’s minimart across the street from that Walgreens. They soak you out at the pump, but they offer a deal inside for those in the know.

There’s a secret in the back of Costco. Even as prices are soaring, the Costco rotisserie chickens are still just $5. Big, plump and juicy roasted chickens! Costco’s famous $4.99 rotisserie chickens sound too good to be true. But they’re totally worth it.