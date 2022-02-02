Secrets to no-fail tender, juicy white meat chicken

Remove the chicken from the liquid (broth may be strained and frozen for future use). Note: You can use this method for chicken with skin and bones, both of which should be removed and discarded at this point in the process.

The chicken will then be fully cooked and moist throughout. It may be used immediately or stored in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator for about three days and used in any recipe — shredded, cut in chunks or any way you desire.

Sautéed. This method of cooking BSCBs will result in beautifully cooked, flavorful meat that is lightly golden in color.

Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness. You do not want them to be too thin — simply uniform in thickness. Mix 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper with 1/2 cup all-purpose flour. Quickly dredge the chicken breasts in the flour so they are just lightly dusted with flour.

Heat a sauté pan that has a lid over medium-high heat. When it is quite hot, add 3 tablespoons olive oil and 2 teaspoons butter. Once melted, swirl the pan to coat the bottom evenly.