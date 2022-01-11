Seeking the cure for writer’s block

Perfectionism equals paralysis. Fortunately, the deadlines should help with this, too. When something is due, you have to make peace with the fact that it’s not perfect. Done is better than perfect.

Confront the fear of failure by writing a deliberately crummy story. Read it back to yourself. See that the world did not end because you wrote something lackluster. This might also help to infuse some levity into your practice, which can be wind beneath the creative wings.

“Gamify” the process. Look for writing prompts online. Set a kitchen timer, and don’t pick up your pen until it dings, no matter what you’re writing.

Lastly, remember that the only way to really fail is to not try. So get writing.

Dear Annie: I’m a teenage boy. My mom hates that I’m gay. She says the whole family is disappointed in me. But it’s only my dad’s side of the family who hates me for it. My mom can’t accept me for me.

I try to ignore her, but it will always be there. I’ve started drinking to block out the memories, but that only works for a little while. I have feelings of hatred toward her, but I care about her, too.