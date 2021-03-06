Senior struggles to learn computers

For what it’s worth, far too many of us are overly dependent on our computers and smartphones. I don’t mean to trivialize what you’ve gone through; I understand that it’s been enormously frustrating. But you’ve likely been more present for life than many of us.

Dear Annie: I am a 57-year-old divorced woman. I have a 31-year-old son who is dealing with serious health consequences from neglecting his Type 1 diabetes for the past 10 years.

My heart breaks for him. His health keeps declining. He will have to start dialysis soon. He’s lived with me for most of his adult life.

My problem is that he is extremely verbally abusive. This has been going on for about five years and seems to be getting worse. He throws tantrums, sometimes so intense that he ends up damaging things in the house.

I’m tired of dealing with this, and I fear it will just keep getting worse. He can’t afford to live on his own with just $800 monthly disability checks. I just can’t deal with this anymore, but I can’t afford to pay rent at a whole separate apartment for him.

Is it wrong for me to professionally convert my two-car garage to an apartment for him and make him live there?