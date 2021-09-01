September is National Family Meals Month

Does it seem impossible to fit family meals into your hectic schedule?
Today, many families have strayed away from eating family dinners together. We have grown accustomed to eating on the go, having the TV on to entertain, and having other electronic devices to distract us from one another.
Research shows family meals are important. We create close bonds and lifelong memories around the family table. Eating dinner together as a family provides the opportunity for conversation. This lets parents teach healthy communication skills.
Here are a few tips to help make a family meal a valuable time for everyone:
Set a regular family mealtime. Regular mealtimes give children a better chance to eat a variety of foods to get the right amount to grow, stay healthy and keep a healthy weight.
Show that family meals are important. During mealtime, turn off the electronics. Eating together provides the opportunity for conversation. This lets parents teach healthy communication without distractions from smart phones, television, computers and mobile devices.
Meal time is a good time to learn manners. Setting the table, taking turns, passing food and other customs can become habits.
Eat around a table. It’s easier to talk and listen to your family when you face each other. Eating side-by-side at the kitchen counter takes away eye contact.
Enjoy meal talk. Make easy conversations — no criticizing or complaining. Talk so everyone can be a “star” at mealtime. Don’t take over. Children will listen and learn by feeling included.
Be realistic about mealtime. Try to sit down together. Keep meals from lasting too long. If young children get fussy, your family meal won’t be fun. Wait until everyone is done to be excused.
Cilantro Lime Steak Fajitas
Cilantro lime marinade:
- 1 cup cilantro, washed and chopped
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons dried onions
- 3 limes zest and juice
Fajitas:
- 1-1/2 pounds flank steak, trimmed
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 medium red onion, washed and sliced
- 3 bell peppers, washed and sliced
Seasoning for vegetables:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
To make the marinade, add cilantro, garlic, onions and olive oil to a bowl. Zest the limes, squeeze juice into mix and whisk together. Add the steak to a zip-top plastic bag, pour the cilantro mix over the steak and seal the bag. Turn the bag repeatedly to make sure the steak is covered evenly with marinade. Place in refrigerator to marinate for at least an hour.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Take meat out of refrigerator 30 minutes prior to cooking. Slice onions and pepper and add to a bowl with all the vegetable seasoning; mix well. Using a large sheet pan, lay the steak in the middle and spread vegetables around the beef. Cook for 13 minutes, then broil on high for 2 minutes.
After broiling, remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing. When slicing, cut against the grain.
Serve with whole-grain tortillas and your favorite fajita toppings.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving (make as directed without optional toppings): 350 calories, 19 g fat, 33 g protein, 10 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber and 75 mg sodium.
Recipe from: North Dakota State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu