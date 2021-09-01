September is National Family Meals Month

Does it seem impossible to fit family meals into your hectic schedule?

Today, many families have strayed away from eating family dinners together. We have grown accustomed to eating on the go, having the TV on to entertain, and having other electronic devices to distract us from one another.

Research shows family meals are important. We create close bonds and lifelong memories around the family table. Eating dinner together as a family provides the opportunity for conversation. This lets parents teach healthy communication skills.

Here are a few tips to help make a family meal a valuable time for everyone:

Set a regular family mealtime. Regular mealtimes give children a better chance to eat a variety of foods to get the right amount to grow, stay healthy and keep a healthy weight.

Show that family meals are important. During mealtime, turn off the electronics. Eating together provides the opportunity for conversation. This lets parents teach healthy communication without distractions from smart phones, television, computers and mobile devices.

Meal time is a good time to learn manners. Setting the table, taking turns, passing food and other customs can become habits.