Shall I save ... or pay and pay and pay?

And here’s one from me: It’s much harder to work for money you’ve already spent than it is to save first and spend later.

Dear Mary: I want a new television and found the right one at a price I can pay with cash. The store is offering nothing down, zero interest and no payments for the next 12 months! Should I leave my cash in savings to earn interest and accept their financing offer?

— John

Dear John: This is a risky proposition for three reasons:

First, only those individuals with a pristine credit history qualify for those marketing-hype type of deals. Now, assuming you fall into that category, you will have to sign a complete financing agreement that includes an outrageous interest rate. They will tack on a provision that defers (not waives) the interest and payments for the first 12 months, provided you pay the entire balance before midnight on the 366th day — and not one minute later.

If you miss the deadline, you lose your deferment and owe interest back to day one. That is risky because you cannot know where you will be in one year. They will NOT go out of their way to find or remind you.