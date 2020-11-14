She came home and found her ex living in the basement

Implore your son to try seeing your side of things. Ask him to imagine how he’d feel if you invited his ex to live with you. Sure, Lester is Brad’s dad, and, of course, they should spend time together. But there’s no reason it needs to be at the home that you two agreed to share together, as mutually respectful roommates.

If he doesn’t budge, look at your lease. There’s a good chance that there’s a clause regarding long-term guests. Consider going to the landlord or property manager about the issue.

Dear Annie: I’ve been seeing my friend for four years. We’re technically just friends, but there has always been a romantic tension between us. I do call him pet names like “Bae,” and he does the same to me.

He’s always insisting that we’re not together. Yet, if I tell him that I’m going on a date, he gets upset. I have no idea what to call our relationship. I just need him to tell me what this is.

— Lonely

Dear Lonely: I’d call it a con job. He’s using you for validation, to feel attracted and wanted, yet he refuses to commit to you after four years. Stop seeing him.