She’s mourning loss of family members, and he stays home

You have the power to express yourself and share, so do so. And listen to why he wasn’t there to support you. If he is unconcerned or unapologetic, then I would suggest marriage counseling.

Dear Annie: We took in my son, his wife and her toddler son. Her son has struggles and is in the process of getting tested for autism. He is now 5 years old and supposed to be starting kindergarten this year; however, he’s not completely potty trained, so the school system wants him to do a year of preschool first.

Our problem is his mom is doing nothing — no child care application, no preschool and no autism test. We’re wondering if we should do what we think is best for the boy and turn her in to family services for neglect.

We don’t know how much more of his behavioral issues we can take.

— At a Loss

Dear At a Loss: While you might be feeling at a loss, this poor child is the one suffering the most. Speak with your son about your concerns and tell him you are thinking of calling social services regarding neglect.