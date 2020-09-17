She’s not loving his Instagram ‘likes’

But I told him he’s missing the point. I told him the fact he knows it bothers me yet he keeps doing it means he’s disregarding my feelings and just doesn’t care.

Can I get your advice, please?

— Disliking It

Dear Disliking: You’re asking for so little, and he’s giving you even less.

Your assessment of the problem is spot-on: It’s not even his behavior on Instagram, per se. It’s that you told him how you feel about it, and he’s disregarding that.

Reiterate to him again you feel hurt when he flirts with other women on Instagram, and it would mean a lot to you if he would stop. If he persists after that point, then he’s not going to change anytime soon, and you have to decide whether you can live with his behavior.

Dear Annie: It may not be enough this November to simply drop your ballot in the mail shortly after you receive it and assume it’s going to be received in time to count, especially if you receive your mail-in ballot within just a week or two of the election.