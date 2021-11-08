She’s replaced by a newcomer, but struggles to understand why

Dear Annie: I have two very good friends who I go to breakfast with every Saturday. We are part of a monthly book club; we exercise together three times a week, and we attend the theater together, for which we have season tickets.

They are both widows. My husband, thank goodness, is still alive and healthy. Lately, I have been getting vibes that they are trying to replace me with another widow. I have said no to invites to different places, such as craft shows, that I really didn’t want to attend. But now they are making plans to go to dinners with another widow, which I found out about just by overhearing the discussion.

They did not ask me to go until I asked them about it, and it is something that I would have loved to do. I hesitate to accept the invite because I don’t know if they really want me along or if they are just being polite.

Am I being overly sensitive? Or do I have reason to be concerned? This is not the first time that this sort of thing has happened. Should I ask them about it or just act like it doesn’t bother me?

— Feeling Left Out