She’s seeing a married man, but why?

Dear Annie: I have been seeing the same man for 18 years. I say “seeing” because he is married.

“Patrick” and I have been messing around together for a long time. Many times throughout the years, I’ve told him that he should really think about what he was doing since he was a married man. His response alternates between, “She and I are pretty much done” — clearly a lie — and “I don’t know how I can love two women at once, but I want to.”

I tell him that he can’t. We’ve known each other for so long now that he is one of my best friends. I want to end our romantic relationship, but I’d like to keep him as a friend. He says he won’t have it that way. He continues to call and come over.

How do I make him see that we can have a friendship and nothing more?

— No More Messing Around

Dear NMMA: Even if you two did somehow manage to cease being intimate — a big if — a continued relationship is not a good idea. You’d just be going from a physical affair to an emotional one.