She shared and people responded

Dear Annie: My husband has been insulin dependent for 56 years and must avoid COVID-19, so I have stayed at home during the past 10 months, away from people as well.

One morning, I wrote how I felt and then decided to post it on Facebook. I was right — many people were feeling the same way. The responses I received were so heartwarming. The ones from my son, who is 40, and from a friend for 50 years were my favorites. Here’s my post:

“Where did I go? I was here a minute ago. I seem to have lost myself. After 70 years of hard work I found myself and now, poof, I’m gone. Figures, it’s like everything else — I get the house clean, I get all the laundry done, and a couple of days later I have to do it all again. But I really wasn’t prepared to lose myself.

“Where’s the laughter? Where’s the fun? Where’s the helper, the creative one? Where’s the thinker? The funny girl? The leader, the organizer? Gone, like that.

“After almost a year of isolation, I realize that I am defined by my family and by my friends. Without them, I can’t find me. If you see me, will you let me know, please, before I am gone forever. “

My friend’s response: “Oh, I found you, Glynda. You were in my heart the whole time!”