She wants a relationship; he wants an arrangement

Dear Annie: I’ve been seeing this guy, on and off, since spring of last year. He pursued me, and I went along with it. We’ll have a few intense days or weeks, but then months can go by without seeing each other.

But whenever I’ve asked him for help with things, he’s always helped me out. We’ve been intimate many times, to the point that I would think it’s progressing toward a more serious relationship.

But he takes off on business trips and vacations without even telling me in advance.

How long can I go on like this, when he seems to have no time for me?

— Down at Home

Dear Down: You’re looking for a relationship, and he’s just looking for an arrangement. There are men out there who share your interest in a serious partnership, but you won’t meet them sitting up on the shelf where this guy keeps you. I suggest you end this affair and open your heart up for the real deal.