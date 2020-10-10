Shopping triggers we all fall for

Outsmart them! Know your weights and measures as well as your prices. Pay attention to the unit price listed on the shelf (the cost per ounce, for example).

If the item has shrunk, try a different brand or wait for a sale.

No. 6 Trigger: milk in the back. This trick is as old as they come, yet it will get you every time if you’re not mentally prepared. Supermarkets typically put the quick-pickup items of milk and eggs way at the back of the store. This forces you to go through the store, exposing you to all kinds of other items that might grab your attention.

Outsmart them! Make a beeline for what you want, and leave. Or bring only enough cash for what you need.

No. 7 Trigger: clever wording. Stores count on the fact that most people assume words like “Special!” or “Hot Deal!” mean the same as “On Sale!” Don’t believe it. A big display of picnic food items with a sign announcing “Summer Blowout!” is not necessarily filled with great bargains.

Outsmart them! Keep track of the regular prices of the items you buy most often; you’ll know right away if there’s really a sale.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

