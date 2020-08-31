Shopping with cash still the best way to save money

As I pulled out my membership card to worm my way into the store, I decided to pull out my checkbook as well — to be prepared.

No checkbook. Rats! I left it at home.

But there I was, having waded through a sea of fellow shoppers. I was not about to go all the way home to get it. A quick review revealed that I had $42.23 cash.

From that moment on I was a different kind of shopper.

Before assessing my cash situation, I only wanted to make sure that I didn’t forget anything on my list. But then I was thinking about how many of the items were unimportant so I could cross them off my list.

One after another, that’s exactly what I did. I pondered. I calculated. I compared.

Finally, I made it to the checkout with only two items in my cart. I got what I needed and spent less than $23 by switching from name brands to Kirkland.

As I stood there in the checkout line, I had to deal with my attitude.

Without even realizing it, I found myself being judgmental and critical of all these people with their carts loaded to the rafters and beyond. They don’t even think about how much they’re spending!