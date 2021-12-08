Should I evict my son? Desperate mom looks for answers

Dear Annie: I have a 47-year-old son who lives with me.

He pays no rent, and he does not help with the bills. He does help with some of the yard work and housecleaning, but he ignores it if I ask him to help with something that I would like. For instance, he failed to install Dish network while I was away.

He lies in bed for weeks and months at a time. He returns home from work at around 4 p.m., and he stays in bed until it’s time to go to work the next day. He misses work an average of one day per week. Same for weekends; he frequently stays in bed the entire time. He even eats while lying in bed.

I asked him to move out, but he won’t. Is eviction my only resource? I just want him out of the room — and out of the bed. Do you have any suggestions?

— Fed Up Mother

Dear Fed Up: The first rule is that he can’t eat in bed. That is unsanitary and does nothing for his self-esteem. Since your adult child is not paying rent, you could have him served with a 30-day notice to quit, which means he would be ordered to evacuate the premises.